Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 847,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,957,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

