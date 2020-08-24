Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.23

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,788,000 after purchasing an additional 252,295 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

