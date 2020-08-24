Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 832,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

WHLR opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.12. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 29,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $42,953.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 209,919 shares of company stock valued at $360,474 and sold 177,064 shares valued at $253,577. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,050,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 168,429 shares during the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

