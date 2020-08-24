Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $198.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

