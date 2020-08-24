Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $2,178.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,028.63. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $1,860.00 and a 12 month high of $2,251.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wilmar International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmar International in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

