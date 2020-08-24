Wings (WINGS) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Wings has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $43,256.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.59 or 0.05481636 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.