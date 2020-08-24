Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Up 12.4% in July

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Winmark alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Winmark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $155.67 on Monday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.