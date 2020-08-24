WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN) Head-To-Head Review

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.54 $14.35 million $0.31 9.10 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 2.82 $343.00 million N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Falcon Minerals and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 76.12%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Falcon Minerals pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 14.06% 2.82% 2.38% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

