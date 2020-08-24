WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.