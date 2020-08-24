Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $12.04 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $421.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007.

