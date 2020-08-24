Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 413,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

