Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard Acquires 10,000 Shares

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cheryl Gordon Krongard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 6th, Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00.

XRX opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

