Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Short Interest Update

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

YNDX opened at $63.57 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 186.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yandex by 4,293.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

