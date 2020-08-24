Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAO. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura raised shares of Youdao from an average rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

NYSE DAO opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -28.49. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at $43,739,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at $973,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

