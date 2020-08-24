Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

SBUX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,520. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.