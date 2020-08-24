Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.37 Million

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to report $227.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $939.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $949.82 million, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $954.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,661. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

