Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to post $132.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.66 billion to $134.60 billion. Walmart posted sales of $127.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $549.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.62 billion to $554.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $554.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $541.18 billion to $563.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.57. 215,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.