Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.30). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.99.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 15,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

