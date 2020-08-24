Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.18. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $134.78 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $891,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

