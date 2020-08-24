Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YTEN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th.

YTEN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.83. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

