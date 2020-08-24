Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

