ZINC Price Tops $0.0874 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. ZINC has a market cap of $488,221.73 and $1,761.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 292.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.06 or 0.05721836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014319 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work.

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

