Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zoetis by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $156.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,035. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,210,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

