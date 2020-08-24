Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.13.

Shares of ZS opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $138.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after buying an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

