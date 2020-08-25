-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.06). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $332.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 62,818 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

