$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.40. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%.

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,911. The company has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.