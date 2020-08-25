$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.40. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%.

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,911. The company has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

