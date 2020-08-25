-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

In other Cue Biopharma news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

