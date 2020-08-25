$0.50 EPS Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Black Hills reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

BKH traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.62%.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $261,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 167.9% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

