$1.01 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 6,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

