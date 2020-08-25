$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.56. 20,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,380. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,579 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.