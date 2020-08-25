1,145 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,559,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 256.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after acquiring an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 6.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 599,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.69. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

