124,966 Shares in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Sprott Focus Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 630,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 98,495 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 30,598 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,282.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

