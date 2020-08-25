13,123 Shares in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after buying an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,734,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 2,288,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 92,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

