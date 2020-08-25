1,383 Shares in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMOG. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $839,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $596,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

