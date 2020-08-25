1,473 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $325.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.73 and its 200-day moving average is $254.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

