15,000 Shares in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NYSE OMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,036. The company has a market cap of $383.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.48%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

