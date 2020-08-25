150,000 Shares in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kaleido Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLDO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,517. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

