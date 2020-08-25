1,554 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,976. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

