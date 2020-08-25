160,000 Shares in Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth $39,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,294. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLR. National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

