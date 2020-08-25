16,095 Shares in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. 45,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

