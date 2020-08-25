1,721 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $173.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

