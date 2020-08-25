1,729 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $129.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.