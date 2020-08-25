1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. 1847 Goedeker has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

About 1847 Goedeker

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

