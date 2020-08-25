200,000 Shares in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Commscope by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 212,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 2,361,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

