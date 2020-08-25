2,692 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 1,154,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,674 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,436.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.