$28.98 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $28.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.84 million and the lowest is $28.04 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $114.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.37 million to $116.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.68 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $110.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

