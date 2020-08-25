28,520 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after buying an additional 1,076,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after buying an additional 956,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRX opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

