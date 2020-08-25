3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $164.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

