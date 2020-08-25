3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.84. 26,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

