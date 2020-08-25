$419.43 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $419.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the highest is $432.03 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $416.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,618. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.22.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

